Queen Elizabeth was spotted being driven around Norfolk on Wedneday y, Jan 26, after travelling to Sandringham from Windsor last week.

Commenting on her photo, royal expert Omid Scobie said, "I've said it before, but I love the fact that HMTQ isn't constantly upgrading her wheels like many other royals — she's had this Range Rover for 15 years!,"



The monarch traditionally spends the festive period at Sandringham and uses the time to quietly reflect at the home of her late father.

This year, however, will be even more important as the date marks her accession to the throne which is also when celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee will kick off.

Earlier the monarch was seen travelling from Windsor Castle to Norfolk via helicopter ahead of her milestone Platinum Jubilee.