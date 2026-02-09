Did Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl 2026 with Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift's appearance at Super Bowl LX under debate after Travis Kelce surprised audience

Taylor Swift was believed to be skipping the Super Bowl this year as her fiancé Travis Kelce was not playing on the field, but fans began to search for her once the star athlete made his way to the Levi’s Stadium.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended the game to support his fellow athletes as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots, but the pop superstar, also 36, was nowhere to be seen.

Although the Opalite hitmaker has turned into a massive football fan, she appeared to have missed the game due to security concerns.

Swift also had Kelce at the stadium who would’ve been remembering details to tell her later, as he recently told Kylie Kelce on her podcast that he has gotten better at it because of his future wife.

The last time the 14-time-Grammy winner attended the Super Bowl, in 2025, she did not have a pleasant experience, with football fanatics booing her as Kelce lost the game to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following some more security breaches threatening her safety last year, Swift scaled back her public appearances and managed to completely dodge cameras when she attended Kelce’s games.

Speaking about her intentional attendance at games, an insider told Page Six, “She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately, and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance.”