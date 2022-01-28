FIA writes letter to freeze Hareem Shah’s bank accounts

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has written letters to two banks to freeze TikTok star Hareem Shah’s accounts in a money-laundering case, launched against her.



The FIA has launched money-laundering probe against Hareem Shah after a video of her claiming to have travelled abroad with a large sum of money went viral recently.

In a recent development, the investigation agency has written letters to the banks, where the TikTok star owns the accounts, to freeze the accounts till inquiry is completed.

Fizza Hussain aka Hareem Shah holds two bank accounts in Pakistan—one in Lahore and other in Karachi.

Shah had traveled from Karachi International Airport to Doha on the night of January 10.