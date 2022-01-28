 
Friday Jan 28 2022
Salman Khan drops teaser of his upcoming song 'Dance With Me': Watch

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Salman Khan dropped a teaser of his upcoming song Dance With Me in an Instagram post on Friday, January 28.

The upcoming single, sung by the Dabangg star, has been composed by Sajid Khan. The song is slated to release tomorrow, January 29.

Taking to the Facebook-owned app, the Radhe actor shared a brief video, featuring clips from the song, as he hummed the hook of the track.

In the caption of the teaser, Khan wrote, “Hello, come dance with me.”

As soon as the post was up on the platform, fans bombarded the comment section with interesting responses. 

While many IG users left heart and fir emoticons under the video, a fan wrote, “There is a Dhinchak Pooja within you.”

Meanwhile, the Kick actor recently launched music video of Main Chala, which was slated to include in Antim: The Final Truth.

On the professional front, Khan is gearing up to amuse fans with his performance in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

