Akshay Kumar recalls Rajesh Khanna in 'Bawarchi' as he plays cook: Watch

Akshay Kumar recently appeared honoured to have played role of a cook in a recent ad which was inspired by his late father-in-law Rajesh Khanna’s character in mega-hit 1972 film Bawarchi.

Taking to Twitter, the Khiladi actor shared a TV spot on his account as he expressed, “Very rarely do we get a chance in life to play our hero on screen!”

While expressing his joy, Kumar added, “Fondly remembering my late father-in-law whose iconic character in Bawarchi inspired me to do this.”

The ad of a cooking oil shows the Sooryavanshi star dressed up in Avatar of a cook as he assures his employers of nutrient-filled food.

On the work front, Kumar will is gearing up hit box office with a number of upcoming projects, including Raksha Bandhan, Mission Cinderella, Selfiee and Oh My God 2.

Fans are excited to warmly welcome his next project Bachchan Pandey, helmed by Farhad Samji, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon. The movie is slated to hit theatres on March 18.