 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone raises temperature on internet in chic black faux leather dress

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Deepika Padukone raises temperature on internet in chic black faux leather dress
Deepika Padukone raises temperature on internet in chic black faux leather dress 

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone never fails to stun her fans and followers with her gorgeous glam looks. The style diva, who is currently busy promoting her much-awaited upcoming film Gehraiyaan, raised the temperature on internet with her latest look – a super hot black mini dress.

The RamLeela starlet has left everyone awestruck with her latest fashion statement as she sported a black one shoulder-off bodycon mini dress.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Piku actress dropped her pictures serving major glamor goals. Her stylist Shaleen Nathani also shared the actress’ glam look pictures on her Instagram account.


In the photos, Deepika was seen wearing a black faux leather bodycon mini dress, which was accessorised with shiny golden earring, a tie around her ankles and paired with black point heels.

Keeping the glam game high, the Padmaavat actress opted for dewy makeup with smokey eye and nude lipstick. She left her locks open in a side parting in a sleeked-back hairdo.

Besides Deepka, Gehraiyaan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur in important roles.

The film was scheduled to release in February 2021 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More From Showbiz:

Sara Ali Khan gives a peek into her Kashmir getaway with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan gives a peek into her Kashmir getaway with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Mahira Khan sends a prayer for Bollywood actor Mouni Roy on wedding

Mahira Khan sends a prayer for Bollywood actor Mouni Roy on wedding
Iqra Aziz wants people to 'accept' reality after 'Javed Iqbal' ban

Iqra Aziz wants people to 'accept' reality after 'Javed Iqbal' ban
Mahira Khan becomes Jedi Master for PSL 7 Peshawar Zalmi anthem: Watch

Mahira Khan becomes Jedi Master for PSL 7 Peshawar Zalmi anthem: Watch
Amitabh Bachchan begins dubbing for his upcoming film, calls his routine ‘tough’

Amitabh Bachchan begins dubbing for his upcoming film, calls his routine ‘tough’
Here's why Kapil Sharma chose Netflix for his comedy special 'I’m Not Done Yet'

Here's why Kapil Sharma chose Netflix for his comedy special 'I’m Not Done Yet'
Shilpa Shetty’s disgraced husband Raj Kundra’s Instagram gets makeover

Shilpa Shetty’s disgraced husband Raj Kundra’s Instagram gets makeover
Akshay Kumar recalls Rajesh Khanna in 'Bawarchi' as he plays cook: Watch

Akshay Kumar recalls Rajesh Khanna in 'Bawarchi' as he plays cook: Watch
Mouni Roy looks regal in red at her Bengali wedding with Suraj Nambiar, see pics

Mouni Roy looks regal in red at her Bengali wedding with Suraj Nambiar, see pics

Salman Khan drops teaser of his upcoming song 'Dance With Me': Watch

Salman Khan drops teaser of his upcoming song 'Dance With Me': Watch
FIA writes letter to freeze Hareem Shah’s bank accounts

FIA writes letter to freeze Hareem Shah’s bank accounts
Alia Bhatt confirms release date of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt confirms release date of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Latest

view all