Deepika Padukone raises temperature on internet in chic black faux leather dress

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone never fails to stun her fans and followers with her gorgeous glam looks. The style diva, who is currently busy promoting her much-awaited upcoming film Gehraiyaan, raised the temperature on internet with her latest look – a super hot black mini dress.

The RamLeela starlet has left everyone awestruck with her latest fashion statement as she sported a black one shoulder-off bodycon mini dress.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Piku actress dropped her pictures serving major glamor goals. Her stylist Shaleen Nathani also shared the actress’ glam look pictures on her Instagram account.





In the photos, Deepika was seen wearing a black faux leather bodycon mini dress, which was accessorised with shiny golden earring, a tie around her ankles and paired with black point heels.

Keeping the glam game high, the Padmaavat actress opted for dewy makeup with smokey eye and nude lipstick. She left her locks open in a side parting in a sleeked-back hairdo.

Besides Deepka, Gehraiyaan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur in important roles.

The film was scheduled to release in February 2021 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.