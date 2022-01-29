Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s trip to the UK will ‘boost’ brand image ‘for sure’: report

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may end up boosting their image during their trip to the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.



Professor of Marketing and Consumer Research in the School of Management at Royal Holloway, Pauline Maclaran made this claim.

She believes the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will serve as the perfect opportunity to reunite with the Royal Family.

She was quoted telling Express UK, "I think that would benefit both brands because it would be seen as a kind of reconciliation.”

"I think it would add to the royal celebrations to have the element of diversity reclaimed that they seem to have lost through the sort of rupture of the relationship with Meghan. So I think that would be a very good thing.”

"It kind of seems unlikely to me that it's going to happen but there are a few months intervening before so maybe there will be.”

"I think it would be very good for the Sussex brand as well as they really need to maintain those sort of royal connections to really validate their brand, otherwise what are they.”

"So because it might benefit them more than the actual Royal Family brand that might in fact encourage them to make a visit to top up their brand as it were with a little bit of royal shimmer and glimmer."