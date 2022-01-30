 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Joni Mitchell removes music from Spotify over vaccine misinformation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Joni Mitchell removes music from Spotify over vaccine misinformation

Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has announced that she will remove her music from Spotify (SPOT.N), following the lead of Neil Young in protesting the popular streaming service giving voice to misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

Mitchell acted in the aftermath of Wednesday's announcement by Spotify and Young that the platform would remove his music following the singer-songwriter's objection to his songs playing on the same service that offers a podcast by prominent vaccine skeptic Joe Rogan.

"I've decided to remove all my music from Spotify," Mitchell said in statement published on her website. "Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."

Young earlier in the week posted a letter on his website addressed to his manager and his record label demanding that Spotify no longer carry his music, writing, "They can have Rogan or Young. Not both." The letter was later deleted from the site.

Rogan is the host of the top-rated podcast on Spotify.

Rogan, who began his career as a stand-up comedian, has long stirred controversy with his views on the pandemic, government mandates and COVID-19 vaccines. Rogan has questioned the need for these vaccines on his show and said he used ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug that has no proven benefit against COVID-19...Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard looks gorgeous as she poses for 'last selfie of the week'

Amber Heard looks gorgeous as she poses for 'last selfie of the week'
Prince Harry’s commitment to Meghan Markle triggers loneliness: report

Prince Harry’s commitment to Meghan Markle triggers loneliness: report
Kanye West and Julia Fox take each other's breath away in new steamy snap

Kanye West and Julia Fox take each other's breath away in new steamy snap
Prince Andrew to ask accuser Virginia Giuffre to ‘prove photo is real': report

Prince Andrew to ask accuser Virginia Giuffre to ‘prove photo is real': report
Prince Charles ‘dreading Kingship role’ he spent life toiling over: report

Prince Charles ‘dreading Kingship role’ he spent life toiling over: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given lucrative Netflix and Spotify deals 'to drop royal bombshells'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given lucrative Netflix and Spotify deals 'to drop royal bombshells'
Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ as Archewell endeavours deepen rift: report

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ as Archewell endeavours deepen rift: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s trip to the UK will ‘boost’ brand image ‘for sure’: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s trip to the UK will ‘boost’ brand image ‘for sure’: report
Prince Andrew’s accuser ‘refuses to settle’ unless he’s held to account: report

Prince Andrew’s accuser ‘refuses to settle’ unless he’s held to account: report
Prince William ‘appalled’ by Prince Harry’s security strategy: report

Prince William ‘appalled’ by Prince Harry’s security strategy: report
Prince Andrew called out as a ‘bully’ with a ‘nasty side to him’: report

Prince Andrew called out as a ‘bully’ with a ‘nasty side to him’: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face new warnings: 'Risks to life now higher'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face new warnings: 'Risks to life now higher'

Latest

view all