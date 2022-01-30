 
Sunday Jan 30 2022
Nadia Khan, Sharmila Faruqui sue each other for Rs.50M in bombshell defamation case

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Nadia Khan and Sharmila Faruqui are seemingly in for a legal fight.

The duo's social media feud has oozed from video making and Instagram posting to legal actions from both sides.

It was Sharmila Faruqui who first took action against Khan over disrespecting her mother by allegedly mocking her appearance.

On Saturday, the politician and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient sued Khan with a notice from her lawyers. Sharmila later shared the document on her Instagram Stories.

Within 24 hours of the defamation suit, Nadia Khan got back to Sharmila with a legal notice of her own. In a note on Instagram this Sunday, the morning show host wrote.

"My Lawyers are sending a LEGAL NOTICE to Sharmila Faruqui suing her for 50 crores for defamation and using insulting remarks for a woman,"wrote Nadia. 

"I wish if she had done only one good deed for any needy woman or a helpless child She would still have got the media and out attention," she bashed the politician.

Nadia came under fire a few weeks ago after she allegedly poked fun at Sharmila Faruqui's mother during a wedding.


