Ananya Panday introduces Tia from 'Gehraiyaan': 'A piece of my heart'

Ananya Panday recently introduced fans to her character in much-anticipated film, Gehraiyaan.

Taking to Facebook-owned platform on January 29, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor dropped a brief video, featuring a few shots from her fourth Bollywood film.

Describing her character, she wrote in the caption of the post, “Love is not what you say. Love is what you do.”

“Meet Tia - a piece of my heart #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing Feb 11th,” added Panday.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old actor’s co-star Deepika Padukone also shared the same video on her account. She wrote alongside the clip, “Trust actions…Not words…”

The upcoming movie is already catching everyone’s attention for its fresh cast combination as Sidhhant Chaturvedi will be seen helming a lead role against both divas.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie is slated to unveil on Amazon Prime on February 11.