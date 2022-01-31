 
Monday Jan 31 2022
Web Desk

Palace maid breaks silence over Prince Andrew’s ‘insulting attitude’

Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

A staff member from Buckingham Palace has finally spoken out regarding the horrible attitude Prince Andrew showcased during her tenure.

The maid in question, Charlotte Briggs, 47, used to work in the palace back in 1996 and worked exclusively for the Duke of York because she has less than stellar memories of her time in his employ.

She recounted moments when she would be “reduced to tears” to the Daily Mail and branded him “entitled” during her candid admission.

She even referenced the backlash a prior interview incurred and admitted, I don't give a toss what Prince Andrew feels," and added that "he is a horrible, nasty man."

She was also quoted saying, "It has been more than 26 years and I did sign a [privacy agreement] under the official secrets act."

"But my husband and I saw the TV program during the week when his teddy bears were mentioned and he said it was a good time for me to speak about what happened to me too."

Before concluding she also added, "When I was in the supermarket someone accused me of cashing in on him, but I'm entitled to speak about what happened to me even though it was so long ago. I am not sorry at all. But I have been hurt by some of the remarks against me."

