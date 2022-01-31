 
Monday Jan 31 2022
Prince Harry ‘needs royal return’ to reinstate Sussex brand ‘appeal and attraction’

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Experts warn Prince Harry will need to visit the UK in the very near future if he intends to keep the attraction and appeal of the Sussex brand alive.

Palace Confidential host Jo Elvin issued this warning to Prince Harry in a recent broadcast.

There he claimed, “It’s clear that the pressure is on Harry to make a return visit to the UK. Well, I think the pressure would come from himself as well.

"I mean, as Kate says they need to keep up that royal link and that's what gives them the attraction and appeal in America.”

“I'm sure Harry, and maybe Meghan less so, but they do want to come back to Britain and I mentioned last week about the christening, you know Lilibet’s christening.”

“They want a royal christening for her and that's the sort of thing that keeps that royal brand up but what are the practicalities, where would they stay, what protection will they get? It’s just become so complicated, hasn’t it?”

"Such a headache any time and the last thing the Queen wants in this, what's meant to be a joyful year is headaches worrying about these difficult guests.”

