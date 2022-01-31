 
Monday Jan 31 2022
Kate Middleton, Prince William find ‘perfect place’ to raise their children

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly planning to permanently move to Windsor to raise their children.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to relocate as the royal couple find their Kensington residence ‘claustrophobic.’

The report further claims the royals are planning to move to Grade II listed house Fort Belvedere in Windsor.

William and Kate see Berkshire a ‘perfect place’ to raise their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, according to the royal sources.

The Fort Belvedere is located towards the end of Windsor Great Park.

The fort is owned by the Crown Estate, and it is currently leased to the billionaire Weston family by the Queen since 70s.

