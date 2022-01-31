 
Monday Jan 31 2022
Kate Middleton looks just like her mother in throwback pic

Monday Jan 31, 2022

As Kate Middleton’s mother Carole Middleton celebrates her 67th birthday, many fans were once left gob smacked after a photo revealed an uncanny resemblance between the mother-daughter duo.

Back in 2020, Kensington Palace released an Instagram photo of Carole holding the Duchess of Cambridge back when she was just a baby.

The post was to mark Mother’s Day as the caption read: "To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day."

Not long after fans were left amazed as the duo’s resemblance as many said that Kate looks “identical” to her mother.

One royal fan commented: "Wow The Duchess is totally her mum."

Take a look:

