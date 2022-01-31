Nick Cannon to become father for eight time, hosts baby shower with Bre Tiesi

American comedian, Nick Cannon was recently seen hosting a baby shower with pregnant Bre Tiesi.

According to Page Six, The Masked Singer host was spotted gleaming with happiness at a gender reveal party in Malibu, California on Saturday.

The photographs, shared by the outlet, shows the pair dressed up in white outfits as they were joined by close family members and a few friends.

The party, decorated with pink and blue balloons, confirmed that the 40-year-old TV personality and Johnny Manziel’s ex-wife is going to welcome a baby boy as the party poppers shot-off blue confetti.

Meanwhile, a few months ago Cannon announced the heart-wrenching news of death of his youngest Zen, who had brain cancer.

Tiesi will be embracing motherhood for the first time however the baby will be Cannon’s eight child.

He previously welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. A son Golden “Sagon” and daughter Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell.

He also shares a six-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion “Zilly” Heir, with Abby De La Rosa.