 
entertainment
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Nick Cannon to become father for eight time, hosts baby shower with Bre Tiesi

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Nick Cannon to become father for eight time, hosts baby shower with Bre Tiesi
Nick Cannon to become father for eight time, hosts baby shower with Bre Tiesi

American comedian, Nick Cannon was recently seen hosting a baby shower with pregnant Bre Tiesi.

According to Page Six, The Masked Singer host was spotted gleaming with happiness at a gender reveal party in Malibu, California on Saturday.

The photographs, shared by the outlet, shows the pair dressed up in white outfits as they were joined by close family members and a few friends.

The party, decorated with pink and blue balloons, confirmed that the 40-year-old TV personality and Johnny Manziel’s ex-wife is going to welcome a baby boy as the party poppers shot-off blue confetti.

Meanwhile, a few months ago Cannon announced the heart-wrenching news of death of his youngest Zen, who had brain cancer.

Tiesi will be embracing motherhood for the first time however the baby will be Cannon’s eight child.

He previously welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. A son Golden “Sagon” and daughter Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell.

He also shares a six-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion “Zilly” Heir, with Abby De La Rosa.

More From Entertainment:

John Mulaney to Join ‘Saturday Night Live's five-timers club in February

John Mulaney to Join ‘Saturday Night Live's five-timers club in February
Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana to ditch the use of animal fur

Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana to ditch the use of animal fur

Queen's aide recalls prank which saw her being 'sacked'

Queen's aide recalls prank which saw her being 'sacked'

‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan advises body-shamers to stop sharing their opinions

‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan advises body-shamers to stop sharing their opinions
Kate Middleton looks just like her mother in throwback pic

Kate Middleton looks just like her mother in throwback pic
Kate Middleton, Prince William find ‘perfect place’ to raise their children

Kate Middleton, Prince William find ‘perfect place’ to raise their children
Britain’s royal family expected to reunite in March for THIS reason

Britain’s royal family expected to reunite in March for THIS reason
BTS’s Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests positive for COVID-19

BTS’s Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests positive for COVID-19
Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom seeks a second chance with her

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom seeks a second chance with her
BTS becomes the first Asian act to reach most-streamed artist milestone on Spotify

BTS becomes the first Asian act to reach most-streamed artist milestone on Spotify
Joe Rogan breaks silence after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement to Spotify

Joe Rogan breaks silence after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement to Spotify
Adele ‘spends a week’ at Rich Paul’s mansion to fix their relationship

Adele ‘spends a week’ at Rich Paul’s mansion to fix their relationship

Latest

view all