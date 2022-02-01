 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
Kapil Sharma celebrates first birthday of son Trishaan

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Bollywood comedian Kapil Sharma is celebrating the first birthday of his son Trishaan.

Taking to Instagram, the Kapil Sharma Show host shared a sweet photo of the son with a heartfelt birthday note.

He wrote, “Today is the first bday of my son #Trishaan. need your love n blessings.”

Kapil continued, “happy bday my son, thank you for coming in our life n making it more beautiful. god bless #happybirthday #Happybirthdaytrishaan” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second baby on February 1 last year.

He had announced the good news on Twitter.

Kapil had tweeted, “We are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine.”

Kapil and Ginni got married on December 12, 2018 and welcomed their first daughter Anayra in December 2019.

