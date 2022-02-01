Kapil Sharma celebrates first birthday of son Trishaan

Bollywood comedian Kapil Sharma is celebrating the first birthday of his son Trishaan.



Taking to Instagram, the Kapil Sharma Show host shared a sweet photo of the son with a heartfelt birthday note.

He wrote, “Today is the first bday of my son #Trishaan. need your love n blessings.”

Kapil continued, “happy bday my son, thank you for coming in our life n making it more beautiful. god bless #happybirthday #Happybirthdaytrishaan” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second baby on February 1 last year.

He had announced the good news on Twitter.

Kapil had tweeted, “We are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine.”

Kapil and Ginni got married on December 12, 2018 and welcomed their first daughter Anayra in December 2019.