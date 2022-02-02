Hareem Shah thanks SHC for stopping FIA from arresting her

Pakistani Tik Tok star Hareem Shah. Photo–Twitter

Hareem Shah uploads new video on Instagram to thank SHC.

Hareem says she was not in Pakistan and didn’t get any direct notice from FIA.

TikTok star says if media needs any kind of information regarding case, they can contact her lawyer.

TikTok star Hareem Shah thanked the Sindh High Court (SHC) for stopping the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking action against her in an alleged money laundering case, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The TikTok sensation uploaded a new video on social media platform Instagram, in which she said that she is currently in London and wanted to thank her lawyer Munir Ahmed khan for prosecuting her case against FIA in SHC.

“I want to thank my legal advisor Munir Khan for getting a stay order issued against FIA’s inquiry in the money laundering case in my absence,” she added.

Hareem Shah also thanked the SHC for halting FIA from taking action against her in a money laundering case.



“I was not in Pakistan and didn’t get any direct notice from FIA, however I was receiving news and information regarding the money laundering case through media,” she said.

Hareem further said: “I also want to inform all media that if you need any kind of information regarding the money laundering case, contact Munir Khan as he is my lawyer and spokesperson too, therefore, he can answer the media better than me.

On Monday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) restrained the FIA from taking action against TikTok sensation Hareem Shah in a money laundering case.

On January 10, 2022, the TikToker had uploaded a video on social media in which she could be seen flaunting two stacks of British pounds.



The FIA had announced that it had initiated an investigation after Shah claimed that she had "successfully carried a hefty amount of money in cash to the United Kingdom" as against the law.

As reported by Geo News, the FIA had decided to write a letter to the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA) to take action against Shah.

An FIA spokesperson told Geo News that an investigation regarding Shah's travel to the UK was already underway, adding that Shah had herself confessed to laundering money to the UK, following which a probe was launched.

Since arriving in the UK a week ago, Hareem Shah has taken part in various meet and greet events. She took part in the inauguration of two businesses in London and one in Birmingham.