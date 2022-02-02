 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Hareem Shah thanks SHC for stopping FIA from arresting her

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Pakistani Tik Tok star Hareem Shah. Photo–Twitter
Pakistani Tik Tok star Hareem Shah. Photo–Twitter

  • Hareem Shah uploads new video on Instagram to thank SHC.
  • Hareem says she was not in Pakistan and didn’t get any direct notice from FIA.
  • TikTok star says if media needs any kind of information regarding case, they can contact her lawyer.

TikTok star Hareem Shah thanked the Sindh High Court (SHC) for stopping the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking action against her in an alleged money laundering case, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The TikTok sensation uploaded a new video on social media platform Instagram, in which she said that she is currently in London and wanted to thank her lawyer Munir Ahmed khan for prosecuting her case against FIA in SHC.

“I want to thank my legal advisor Munir Khan for getting a stay order issued against FIA’s inquiry in the money laundering case in my absence,” she added.

Hareem Shah also thanked the SHC for halting FIA from taking action against her in a money laundering case.

“I was not in Pakistan and didn’t get any direct notice from FIA, however I was receiving news and information regarding the money laundering case through media,” she said.

Hareem further said: “I also want to inform all media that if you need any kind of information regarding the money laundering case, contact Munir Khan as he is my lawyer and spokesperson too, therefore, he can answer the media better than me.

On Monday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) restrained the FIA from taking action against TikTok sensation Hareem Shah in a money laundering case.

On January 10, 2022, the TikToker had uploaded a video on social media in which she could be seen flaunting two stacks of British pounds.

The FIA had announced that it had initiated an investigation after Shah claimed that she had "successfully carried a hefty amount of money in cash to the United Kingdom" as against the law.

As reported by Geo News, the FIA had decided to write a letter to the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA) to take action against Shah.

An FIA spokesperson told Geo News that an investigation regarding Shah's travel to the UK was already underway, adding that Shah had herself confessed to laundering money to the UK, following which a probe was launched.

Since arriving in the UK a week ago, Hareem Shah has taken part in various meet and greet events. She took part in the inauguration of two businesses in London and one in Birmingham.

More From Showbiz:

How much do Bollywood’s leading ladies earn from Instagram? Find out

How much do Bollywood’s leading ladies earn from Instagram? Find out
Kangana Ranaut confirms hosting reality show for Ekta Kapoor in deleted post

Kangana Ranaut confirms hosting reality show for Ekta Kapoor in deleted post
Iqra Aziz leaves fans swooning over her sun-kissed photos: See post

Iqra Aziz leaves fans swooning over her sun-kissed photos: See post
Kareena Kapoor recalls Akshay Kumar advising Saif Ali Khan to not mess with her

Kareena Kapoor recalls Akshay Kumar advising Saif Ali Khan to not mess with her
Ranveer Singh wants to do family-drama projects: ‘I’ve become more family-oriented’

Ranveer Singh wants to do family-drama projects: ‘I’ve become more family-oriented’
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan steal the spotlight in black outfits: See pic

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan steal the spotlight in black outfits: See pic
'Mere Paas Tum Ho' Indian rip-off copies iconic scene from the show: Watch

'Mere Paas Tum Ho' Indian rip-off copies iconic scene from the show: Watch
Shabana Azmi diagnosed with coronavirus

Shabana Azmi diagnosed with coronavirus
Sharmila Faruqui legally retrains Nadia Khan from commenting about ongoing feud

Sharmila Faruqui legally retrains Nadia Khan from commenting about ongoing feud
Doctor Bahu: Humayun Saeed to showcase plight of female doctors in Pakistan

Doctor Bahu: Humayun Saeed to showcase plight of female doctors in Pakistan
Salman Khan remembers late Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss season 15 finale

Salman Khan remembers late Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss season 15 finale
Alyana Falak is mini version of mother Sarah Khan in adorable new picture: See

Alyana Falak is mini version of mother Sarah Khan in adorable new picture: See

Latest

view all