Wednesday Feb 02 2022
James Bond star Lynch, 'West Side Story's DeBose among BAFTA Rising Star nominees

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

James Bond star Lashana Lynch and "West Side Story" Golden Globe winner Ariana DeBose are among the nominees for the EE Rising Star Award at this year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards.

At 18 years old, American actress Millicent Simmonds, who is deaf, is the youngest of the nominees. She is best known for starring in the "A Quiet Place" horror films.

The list of five contenders, revealed on Tuesday, also includes British actor Harris Dickinson, most recently seen in "The King's Man", and Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee, known for Oscar-tipped Western "The Power of the Dog" as well as the more recent "X-Men" films.

London-born Lynch was catapulted into the global spotlight last year as 007 agent Nomi in the latest James Bond film "No Time To Die". She previously starred in "Captain Marvel".

American actress DeBose won best supporting actress for her role in Steven Spielberg's critically-acclaimed "West Side Story" remake at last month's Golden Globes.

The BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will take place on March 13 in London. The full list of nominations will be announced on Thursday...Reuters

