 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
Atiqa Odho wants PM Imran Khan to 'flaunt' his 'casual swag' for the younger lot: See Photo

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Atiqa Odho has left fans nostalgic after sharing an old picture of herself with now Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the Humsafar star shared a photo from the sets of her talk show on Geo TV, featuring Mr Khan in a blue striped shirt paired with jeans.

"Throwback to when #IK was still an aspiring politician. As our #PM today wish he still showed his liberal casual swag side sometimes as would showcase both aspects of his personality to our youth as well as internationally. When you have it, flaunt it!," wrote Atiqa Odho alongside the photo, while advising IK to sometimes ditch formal wear.

She continued: "This picture was taken during the recording of my talkshow (In Conversation with Atiqa Odho) on #GeoTv a few years back. Watch the episode on my YouTube channel."

Take a look:


