 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Shia LaBeouf expecting first child with former wife Mia Goth

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth, who were married in 2016 before divorcing in 2018, have now reconciled
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth, who were married in 2016 before divorcing in 2018, have now reconciled 

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth, who have long been on-again off-again partners, are expecting their first child together, reported People.

While rumours of the two reconciling and expecting a baby have been doing the rounds for some time, they were confirmed when Goth was spotted with her baby bump on display on January 28 in Pasadena, California.

The actress was seen sporting black leggings and a casual white shirt that put her growing bump on display.

Photo: People Magazine
Photo: People Magazine

Goth and LaBeouf, who were wed in 2016 before filing for a divorce in 2018, sparked reconciliation rumours after the Honey Boy actor was seen with his wedding band on in April 2020. Meanwhile, Goth has also been seen with a wedding band.

The exciting news comes more than a year after LaBeouf was accused of and sued for emotional, physical, and sexual abuse by his former partner FKA Twigs in December 2020. 

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner shares sweet family photo on Stormi’s 4th birthday

Kylie Jenner shares sweet family photo on Stormi’s 4th birthday
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s cause of death revealed following autopsy

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s cause of death revealed following autopsy
Kate Middleton already preparing Charlotte to help Prince George 'lead the way'

Kate Middleton already preparing Charlotte to help Prince George 'lead the way'
Julia Fox refutes trolls who compare her to Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox refutes trolls who compare her to Kim Kardashian
Cillian Murphy on rolling Peaky Blinders without Helen McCrory: 'Strange and sad'

Cillian Murphy on rolling Peaky Blinders without Helen McCrory: 'Strange and sad'
Queen Elizabeth was in Kenya when history made in 1952

Queen Elizabeth was in Kenya when history made in 1952
Kate Middleton finally takes over key patronage of Prince Harry

Kate Middleton finally takes over key patronage of Prince Harry
Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and her biological children

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and her biological children
David Beckham won wife Victoria Beckham over expensive wine bottles

David Beckham won wife Victoria Beckham over expensive wine bottles
Rihanna expecting a baby girl? Fans spot major hint dropped by singer!

Rihanna expecting a baby girl? Fans spot major hint dropped by singer!
Khloe Kardashian ex-husband Lamar still 'dreams about her' in new confession

Khloe Kardashian ex-husband Lamar still 'dreams about her' in new confession
Simon Cowell breaks arm, 'lucky to be alive' after bike crash

Simon Cowell breaks arm, 'lucky to be alive' after bike crash

Latest

view all