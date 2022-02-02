Shia LaBeouf expecting first child with former wife Mia Goth

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth, who were married in 2016 before divorcing in 2018, have now reconciled

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth, who have long been on-again off-again partners, are expecting their first child together, reported People.

While rumours of the two reconciling and expecting a baby have been doing the rounds for some time, they were confirmed when Goth was spotted with her baby bump on display on January 28 in Pasadena, California.

The actress was seen sporting black leggings and a casual white shirt that put her growing bump on display.

Photo: People Magazine

Goth and LaBeouf, who were wed in 2016 before filing for a divorce in 2018, sparked reconciliation rumours after the Honey Boy actor was seen with his wedding band on in April 2020. Meanwhile, Goth has also been seen with a wedding band.

The exciting news comes more than a year after LaBeouf was accused of and sued for emotional, physical, and sexual abuse by his former partner FKA Twigs in December 2020.