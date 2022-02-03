 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan sells father’s bungalow for THIS whopping amount!

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan has sold off the Delhi house which housed his parents Teji and Harivansh Rai Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan has sold off the Delhi house which housed his parents Teji and Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly sold off the South Delhi house which was once his parents Teji and Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s family abode, reported Pinkvilla.

Situated in the Gulmohar Park area of Delhi, the house, named Sopaan, served as the Bachchan’s first family home and fetched an impressive INR 23 crore upon its sale!

Registered under Amitabh’s mother Teji’s name, Sopaan has been bought by Avni Bader, the CEO of Nezone Group of companies and a close acquaintance of Amitabh for 35 years, who plans to demolish it.

Amitabh Bachchan sells father’s bungalow for THIS whopping amount!

Talking to the Economic Times, Avni said, “It’s an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements.”

“We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset,” Avni added.

According to Pradeep Prajapati, a luxury real estate dealer, the house has been vacant since Amitabh’s parents moved into his Mumbai home Jalsa where he lives with wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. 

More From Showbiz:

Ajay Devgn unveils his first look from Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ see poster

Ajay Devgn unveils his first look from Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ see poster

Ali Fazal wants ‘shadi police’ to let him and Richa Chadha ‘do their own thing’

Ali Fazal wants ‘shadi police’ to let him and Richa Chadha ‘do their own thing’
Parineeti Chopra admits following other actors’ ‘formula’ didn’t work for her

Parineeti Chopra admits following other actors’ ‘formula’ didn’t work for her
HSY celebrates getting featured in ‘Vogue’: ‘couldn't be prouder today’

HSY celebrates getting featured in ‘Vogue’: ‘couldn't be prouder today’
Parizaad star Ahmed Ali Akbar gets love from Indian actor Sonam Bajwa

Parizaad star Ahmed Ali Akbar gets love from Indian actor Sonam Bajwa
'New mommy' Priyanka Chopra drops bombshell selfie after Instagram break

'New mommy' Priyanka Chopra drops bombshell selfie after Instagram break
Devoleena Bhattacharjee of ‘Gopi Bahu’ fame engaged to costar

Devoleena Bhattacharjee of ‘Gopi Bahu’ fame engaged to costar
Kangana Ranaut oozes charm in white sari with Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Watch

Kangana Ranaut oozes charm in white sari with Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Watch
Comedian Sunil Grover diagnosed with heart ailment, undergoes surgery

Comedian Sunil Grover diagnosed with heart ailment, undergoes surgery
Preity Zinta shares glimpses of her birthday bash: See pics

Preity Zinta shares glimpses of her birthday bash: See pics
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed demand attention in 'Srilankan' honeymoon outfits: See pics

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed demand attention in 'Srilankan' honeymoon outfits: See pics
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat chef shares loved-up photo of future bride and groom

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat chef shares loved-up photo of future bride and groom

Latest

view all