Amitabh Bachchan sells father’s bungalow for THIS whopping amount!

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly sold off the South Delhi house which was once his parents Teji and Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s family abode, reported Pinkvilla.

Situated in the Gulmohar Park area of Delhi, the house, named Sopaan, served as the Bachchan’s first family home and fetched an impressive INR 23 crore upon its sale!

Registered under Amitabh’s mother Teji’s name, Sopaan has been bought by Avni Bader, the CEO of Nezone Group of companies and a close acquaintance of Amitabh for 35 years, who plans to demolish it.

Talking to the Economic Times, Avni said, “It’s an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements.”

“We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset,” Avni added.

According to Pradeep Prajapati, a luxury real estate dealer, the house has been vacant since Amitabh’s parents moved into his Mumbai home Jalsa where he lives with wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.