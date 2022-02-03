 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar defends Jacqueline Fernandez over viral pictures

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has defended his association with Jacqueline Fernandez in a letter
Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has defended his association with Jacqueline Fernandez in a letter

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has defended his association with Jacqueline Fernandez and condemned the viral spread of their intimate pictures online.

According to an ETimes report, Sukesh, in a handwritten letter, stressed on the legitimacy of his relationship with Jacqueline and stated that it wasn’t based on monetary gains for either.

“It is really sad and disturbing to see private pictures being circulated, which I have got to know through news. It is complete violation of one's privacy and personal space,” said Sukesh in the letter.

He went on to add, “As I have mentioned before, Jacqueline and I were in a relationship. Seeing each other and the relationship was not based on any kind of monetary benefits like the way it is projected, commented and trolled in a bad light.”

“The relationship had lots of love and respect for each other, without any expectations,” Sukesh reiterated.

Sukesh further requested people to “stop projecting Jacqueline in a wrong way as it is not easy on her, who has only loved without expecting anything.”

The convict, who is currently on trial for a INR 200 crore money- laundering case, also addressed reports of him gifting expensive things to the actress, saying that all the gifts came from legitimate earnings.

“I have gifted her things and done things for her family… It is all from legitimate earnings and the same would be proved in court of law very soon. I kindly request everyone again to stop looking at this in a wrong way and please show her lots of love and support as she is not wrong in anyway, except loving without any expectations,” Sukesh wrote. 

More From Showbiz:

In Pictures: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora enjoy girls’ day-out

In Pictures: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora enjoy girls’ day-out
Ajay Devgn unveils his first look from Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ see poster

Ajay Devgn unveils his first look from Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ see poster

Amitabh Bachchan sells father’s bungalow for THIS whopping amount!

Amitabh Bachchan sells father’s bungalow for THIS whopping amount!
Ali Fazal wants ‘shadi police’ to let him and Richa Chadha ‘do their own thing’

Ali Fazal wants ‘shadi police’ to let him and Richa Chadha ‘do their own thing’
Inside Aiman Khan, Minal Khan’s brother’s engagement ceremony

Inside Aiman Khan, Minal Khan’s brother’s engagement ceremony
Parineeti Chopra admits following other actors’ ‘formula’ didn’t work for her

Parineeti Chopra admits following other actors’ ‘formula’ didn’t work for her
HSY celebrates getting featured in ‘Vogue’: ‘couldn't be prouder today’

HSY celebrates getting featured in ‘Vogue’: ‘couldn't be prouder today’
Parizaad star Ahmed Ali Akbar gets love from Indian actor Sonam Bajwa

Parizaad star Ahmed Ali Akbar gets love from Indian actor Sonam Bajwa
'New mommy' Priyanka Chopra drops bombshell selfie after Instagram break

'New mommy' Priyanka Chopra drops bombshell selfie after Instagram break
Devoleena Bhattacharjee of ‘Gopi Bahu’ fame engaged to costar

Devoleena Bhattacharjee of ‘Gopi Bahu’ fame engaged to costar
Kangana Ranaut oozes charm in white sari with Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Watch

Kangana Ranaut oozes charm in white sari with Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Watch
Comedian Sunil Grover diagnosed with heart ailment, undergoes surgery

Comedian Sunil Grover diagnosed with heart ailment, undergoes surgery

Latest

view all