Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar defends Jacqueline Fernandez over viral pictures

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has defended his association with Jacqueline Fernandez and condemned the viral spread of their intimate pictures online.

According to an ETimes report, Sukesh, in a handwritten letter, stressed on the legitimacy of his relationship with Jacqueline and stated that it wasn’t based on monetary gains for either.

“It is really sad and disturbing to see private pictures being circulated, which I have got to know through news. It is complete violation of one's privacy and personal space,” said Sukesh in the letter.

He went on to add, “As I have mentioned before, Jacqueline and I were in a relationship. Seeing each other and the relationship was not based on any kind of monetary benefits like the way it is projected, commented and trolled in a bad light.”

“The relationship had lots of love and respect for each other, without any expectations,” Sukesh reiterated.

Sukesh further requested people to “stop projecting Jacqueline in a wrong way as it is not easy on her, who has only loved without expecting anything.”

The convict, who is currently on trial for a INR 200 crore money- laundering case, also addressed reports of him gifting expensive things to the actress, saying that all the gifts came from legitimate earnings.

“I have gifted her things and done things for her family… It is all from legitimate earnings and the same would be proved in court of law very soon. I kindly request everyone again to stop looking at this in a wrong way and please show her lots of love and support as she is not wrong in anyway, except loving without any expectations,” Sukesh wrote.