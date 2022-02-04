Hira Mani's saree with 'Nike' athletic top raises eyebrows: See Photo

Hira Mani new saree with 'Nike' athletic top raises eyebrows: See Photo

Hira Mani is giving netizens a fresh topic to talk about with her all-new look.

The Do Bol star became subject to mixed reviews from keyboard critics after she paired her saree with a Nike athletic top during a public appearance.

"But this is not saree," quipped one fan as Hira dropped a series of photos on her Instagram this Thursday.

"What's the story?" chimed in another netizen.

Hira's new look comes after the star tested negative for COVID-19. "Thank God we are covid free fit and fine Shukriya duaon ka mere piyar hain app sub (Thank you for the prayers, you are all my love)," captioned Hira in a social media update.



