Friday Feb 04 2022
Hira Mani's saree with 'Nike' athletic top raises eyebrows: See Photo

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Hira Mani new saree with 'Nike' athletic top raises eyebrows: See Photo

Hira Mani is giving netizens a fresh topic to talk about with her all-new look.

The Do Bol star became subject to mixed reviews from keyboard critics after she paired her saree with a Nike athletic top during a public appearance.

"But this is not saree," quipped one fan as Hira dropped a series of photos on her Instagram this Thursday.

"What's the story?" chimed in another netizen. 

Hira's new look comes after the star tested negative for COVID-19. "Thank God we are covid free fit and fine Shukriya duaon ka mere piyar hain app sub  (Thank you for the prayers, you are all my love)," captioned Hira in a social media update.


