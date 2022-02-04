 
Friday Feb 04 2022
Nick Cannon extends apology for ‘misspeaking’ while announcing 8th baby

Nick Cannon recently admitted that he has caused 'extra pain' to mothers of his children by ‘misspeaking’ when he announced that his eighth baby is on-the-way.

During Monday’s episode of his talk show, The Masked Singer host expressed that he didn’t consider and “respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children" during the announcement last week.

“I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings and it probably felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child I'm expecting," he said.

“I didn't need to do that because those are two completely separate moments in my life and they both deserve the respect,” he added.

“I'm a responsible human being and I take full responsibility for everything so I must say I sincerely apologize to everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion that I may have caused."

The comedian shared that he still hasn’t moved on from the death of his son Zen. 

“I know it seems awkward because people are trying to do the timing and all that … none of that matters. We lost a child and it still is a sincere and real situation," he explained.

