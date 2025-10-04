Teddi Mellencamp gives good news regarding cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp announces cancer is ‘gone’

Teddi Mellencamp just revealed that her stage 4 cancer is “gone.”

The 44-year-old star was first diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer, in 2022 before she opened up earlier year that the disease had progressed to stage 4.

Miraculously, her latest tests have now shown that the cancer is "undetectable" despite being given a 50-50 chance of survival after the disease metastasized to her lungs and brain.

Teddi told the iHeartRadio podcast Two T's in a Pod: "Just to give a little life update to you guys, I had my immunotherapy yesterday and they did my scans and at this point there is no detectable cancer.”

"I still need to be on immunotherapy for another year and I'm not considered in remission or anything like that," she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confessed that she felt "numb" with shock after being told of the positive development in her cancer battle.

Mellencamp noted: "When they told me, I was in such shock, I was numb. So I'm still going to be having days when I'm feeling sick and stuff because I am still in immunotherapy, so I'm still fighting because you have to be.

She continued, "The way they (doctors) said it works, it's like one year, then two years, then at three years you're allowed to be considered... in remission. So, but that was huge news yesterday."

"All the tumours continued to shrink and everything. It's been good. It's a good day,” the mom of three mentioned.

Teddi Mellencamp who is mother to children Slate, Cruz and Dove, whom she shares with estranged husband Edwin Arroyave - explained that it is only her eldest child who has been able to understand her health update so far.

"It's just Slate that really understands. People think just because the cancer's gone, that I can't still get sick or whatever, but I'm still in treatment,” she said.