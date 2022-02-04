 
Ranbir Kapoor has an epic reaction to Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ trailer

Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi’s trailer has fans excited

Ranbir Kapoor has a unique way of showing his love and appreciation for girlfriend Alia Bhatt, and his reaction to her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi’s trailer is proof!

The 39-year-old actor’s epic reaction came during a visit to a production house on Friday afternoon, where he was ambushed by the paparazzi as he stepped out of his car, reported Pinkvilla.

When asked what he thinks of his ladylove in the trailer, Ranbir let his actions do the talking by turning around and putting his hands up in a namaste gesture typical to Alia’s character Gangubai in the said film!

Not only did his response take the paps by surprise but also incited a fan frenzy on Twitter with ‘RAlia’ fans having a field day.

Check out some reactions:

Gangubai, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, stars Alia in the titular role as one of the most powerful madames in India in the ‘60s. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. 

