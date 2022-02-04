 
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's relationship hits a new low: spills source

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s have been struggling to save their relationship as their marriage has reportedly reached at a 'breaking point'.

According to OK!, the pair, who tied the knot in 2012, has hit a new low. A source spilled to the outlet that they had a ‘blowout fight just before Christmas’.

“Justin was trying to get Jessica to change her mind about pulling the plug on their Hollywood life. Jessica was in tears,” said the insider about the couple, who recently put their family home for sale.

The outlet reported that the 39-year-old actor wants to move to Montana with sons - Phineas and Silas Randall Timberlake.

"She gave him an ultimatum: Settle down once and for all with her and the kids or risk losing her for good. It got so tense, it almost ruined the holidays,” the insider revealed.

Biel has seemingly not over 2019 incident when the Bye Bye Bye singer was seen holding hands with Alisha Wainwright.

“His behavior in New Orleans left her humiliated. If there’s so much of a whiff that he got up to no good again, she’ll dump him in a flash,” explained the source.

Meanwhile, the Friends With Benefits actor is also reconnecting with his ex Britney Spears. 

“Justin has good intentions, but his behavior is inappropriate. If it was Jess communicating with one of her exes, Justin would expect to be in the loop about it," the outlet quoted its source.

