Friday Feb 04 2022
Kangana Ranaut gets furious over journalist’s question about Deepika Padukone

Kangana Ranaut was not impressed with a reporter bringing up Deepika Padukone's controversary at the launch event of her reality show Lock Upp.

The reporter attempted to know the Tanu Weds Manu actor’s take on an influencer commenting on Padukone’s wardrobe in Gehraiyaan.

“Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright?” lashed out the Queen actor. “She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down.”

When the journalist expressed his intentions of not promoting any film, Ranaut argued, “Of course, you named the film. You are also naming a film which is coming. Obviously, you are being planted by the PRs of the said film.”

“I am not so naive. Do it outside, I will engage with you for 45 minutes,” she added.

The Thalaivi actor, while referring to her infamous argument with a journalist in 2019 said, “You know, this is an old trick. The last time I was banned by the media in the same press conference, it didn’t lead to anything. So please have a seat.”

