Friday Feb 04 2022
THIS major change that Queen ordered 'did not sit well' with Prince Philip

Friday Feb 04, 2022

King George VI’s sudden death in 1952 brought upon an overnight change in the Queen and Prince Philip’s royal status.

Upon her accession, she had declared that the name of the royal house would be Windsor which meant that Philip’s surname of Mountbatten, according to Express, was not recognised in his children's surnames at all.

Speaking on this royal expert Marlene Koenig shared that it did not sit well with Prince Philip.

"But this did not sit well with Philip who had adopted the surname Mountbatten after he renounced his Greek and Danish titles.

"He felt, perhaps, a bit emasculated even though Mountbatten was his name only by adoption as it was the surname adopted by his mother’s father, HSH Prince Louis of Battenberg, who was created Marquess of Milford Haven, with Mountbatten, the anglicised version of Battenberg."

