Saturday Feb 05 2022
Prince Harry under fire for comments about ‘feeling burnt out’

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Prince Harry recently came under fire for reportedly feeling ‘burnt out’ as a ‘deluded and privileged' prince.

In Mr Samuels eyes, Prince Harry’s comments about feeling burnt out come from a place of ‘utterly privilage’.

Taking to his personal Twitter account he wrote, "Does Prince Harry realise how deluded and privileged he sounds?”

Not only that, "The more he talks, the more I just want him to go and find that ‘privacy’ he said he wanted. Leave us alone!!"

For those unversed with the prince’s initial comments, he spoke to Serena Williams about the need for self-care and admitted, "I, similar to you Alexi, experienced burnout and throughout that burnout literally getting to the very end of everything I had, any fuel, any steam in the engine, just was like I am burning candles at both ends, it was like, boom.”

"That is when you're forced to look inside yourself because with everything else around you you feel is working against you, the only way you can really combat it and build resilience to your entire environment is the inner work.”

"Once you start to understand how and why you react to certain people, certain situations, then you can actually gain control of those situations.”

At the time, before concluding he also revealed, "It doesn't mean it's not going to happen, it means your reaction to them is more in your control."

