Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West

Kim Kardashian hit back at Kanye West in a statement issued to her Instagram stories after the rapper publicly recorded his protest over their daughter's TikTok video.

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than an TikTok North might create.

As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing

her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision."

Earlier, Sharing a screenshot of North's video, Kanye wrote on Instagram, Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?








