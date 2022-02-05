Alia Bhatt dubs Ranbir Kapoor 'best boyfriend ever' for Gangubai praise

Alia Bhatt is returning love to her doting boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor after his praises for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The trailer of the much-awaited film about a Mumbai matriarch dropped Friday and garnered praises from many Bollywood bigwigs including Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, and Katrina Kaif.

Alia's beau Ranbir Kapoor however decided to show love for the star with a special 'Gangubai namaste' for the paparazzi.

After Ranbir Kapoor's video got viral on social media, Alia cherished her to-be husband's adorable gesture with a special Instagram Story.

"Best boyfriend ever!!" she captioned her collage with Ranbir with two white heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir are expected to have a summer wedding this year, after two years of courtship.