 
Showbiz
Saturday Feb 05 2022
Alia Bhatt goes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ style to thanks fans for loving the trailer

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

After the trailer release of Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi on Friday, fans cannot stop praising the actress for her jaw-dropping transformation into the look of Bombay’s mafia queen.

The trailer, which has created a buzz on the internet, has already crossed 20 million views on YouTube within 24 hours as fans are loving the Raazi actress’ performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly-anticipated drama film.

Responding to fans’ overwhelming love, the Highway actress turned to her social media handles and penned down a note full of gratitude.


Expressing gratitude towards fans, Alia, 28, also treated her admirers with an unseen still from the film before its release. Being inspired from her on-screen character Gangubai, the actress wrote, “Chand pe chaar chand laga diya aapke pyaar ne,” followed by a heart and moon emoticons.

Besides Alia, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz in key roles. Actors including Jim Sarbh and Seema Pahwa will also be seen in pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on February 25.

