Sunday Feb 06 2022
Bollywood mourns Lata Mangeshkar’s death, tributes pour in for India’s nightingale

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away today, February 6. The award-winning singer was admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 on January 8 for treatment. She was on the ventilator and passed away at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure on Sunday morning.

The death of Mangeshkar, who was known as India’s nightingale for her soulful voice, has left a gaping void in the music world.

As soon as the news of her sad demise was announced, several Bollywood stars including Ajay Devgn, Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar among others turned to social media to pay their last tributes to the veteran singer.


The queen of melody, Lata Mangeshkar recorded nearly 30,000 songs in over a thousand Hindi films and crooned in over thirty-six Indian languages and foreign languages. She is the recipient of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, three National Film Awards, several Filmfare Awards, and more. 

