 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles, Camilla react to Queen Elizabeth ‘sincere wish’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Prince Charles, Camilla react to Queen Elizabeth ‘sincere wish’
Prince Charles, Camilla react to Queen Elizabeth ‘sincere wish’

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have reacted to Queen Elizabeth’s ‘sincere wish’ on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, saying “We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish.”

In their joint statement shared by the Clarence House on Twitter and Instagram simultaneously, Prince Charles says, “On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years.”

“The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year,” the statement further reads.

“We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support her majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

“The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of the Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come.”

The message was posted with caption: “A message from The Prince of Wales on the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty The Queen’s Accession.”


More From Entertainment:

Awkwafina explains criticism over her ‘blaccent’ controversy, leaves Twitter

Awkwafina explains criticism over her ‘blaccent’ controversy, leaves Twitter
Royal family releases Queen's photos to mark her Accession Day 2022

Royal family releases Queen's photos to mark her Accession Day 2022
Queen urges Britons to back her 'sincere wish' as she shapes future of monarchy

Queen urges Britons to back her 'sincere wish' as she shapes future of monarchy
Boris Johnson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Boris Johnson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘stopping’ kids’ visit to rapper’s hometown

Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘stopping’ kids’ visit to rapper’s hometown
Prince Andrew known as 'baby grumpling' among royal staff

Prince Andrew known as 'baby grumpling' among royal staff
Jennifer Lopez recalls a fan's concert sign from her first tour, gets teary-eye

Jennifer Lopez recalls a fan's concert sign from her first tour, gets teary-eye
Olivia Rodrigo named Woman of the Year by Billboard

Olivia Rodrigo named Woman of the Year by Billboard
Kanye West is grateful to Candace Owens for defending him against Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is grateful to Candace Owens for defending him against Kim Kardashian
Camilla, Prince Charles share their first message after Queen Elizabeth’s remarks

Camilla, Prince Charles share their first message after Queen Elizabeth’s remarks
Bill Cosby likely to avoid testifying in sex assault lawsuit

Bill Cosby likely to avoid testifying in sex assault lawsuit
Jennifer Garner celebrated as 'Woman of the Year' by historic Harvard theatre group

Jennifer Garner celebrated as 'Woman of the Year' by historic Harvard theatre group

Latest

view all