Prince Charles, Camilla react to Queen Elizabeth ‘sincere wish’

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have reacted to Queen Elizabeth’s ‘sincere wish’ on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, saying “We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish.”



In their joint statement shared by the Clarence House on Twitter and Instagram simultaneously, Prince Charles says, “On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years.”

“The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year,” the statement further reads.

“We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support her majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

“The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of the Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come.”

The message was posted with caption: “A message from The Prince of Wales on the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty The Queen’s Accession.”



