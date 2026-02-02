 
Machine Gun Kelly flaunts new ink at Clive Davis pre-Grammys party

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox welcomed daughter Saga Blade in March 2025

February 02, 2026

Machine Gun Kelly turned heads at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys gala on January 31, arriving on the red carpet with fresh ink and a bold new look.

Born as Colson Baker, MGK showed off multiple new ear tattoos while dressed in a sleek black button-up and trousers, accessorized with a chrome-studded belt, harness and an iced-out razor blade chain necklace.

Inside the Beverly Hilton bash, MGK bared even more of his tattoos by revealing his blacked-out sleeves during a performance that included a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne with I Don’t Wanna Stop.

The 35-year-old Grammy nominee attended solo following his split from former fiancée Megan Fox in December 2024.

The pair welcomed daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker in March 2025, and MGK has since embraced life as a devoted “girl dad.”

For the unversed, this is not the first time he has got tattoos.

The Forget Me Too singer has got a myriad of tattoos that he has got over the past years.

Among his most striking designs is a massive blackout tattoo across his arms, chest, and torso, which he revealed in 2024 as a spiritual transformation.

He’s inked tributes to his career including Born With Horns on his forearm and Tickets to My Downfall around his neck.

His chest features “Est. 1990” alongside devil-and-angel figures symbolizing his contrasting views on women.

MGK’s daughter Casie’s name is tattooed under his nipple, and his back showcases his stage name “MGK” above a colorful Salvador Dalí painting.

Other tattoos include a bold anarchist symbol, and a trompe l’oeil slash across his throat.

