Miley Cyrus goes viral for mocking reaction to Lady Gaga's Grammy win

Miley Cyrus throws shade at Lady Gaga during Grammys 2026

Miley Cyrus’ reaction to Lady Gaga winning the best vocal album award is making rounds on social media, rehashing the past drama surrounding the pop stars.

The 39-year-old songstress won the Grammy award for her album, Mayhem, and sparked applause from everyone in the audience except for Cyrus, 31, who remained seated and did not clap as Gaga went up to the stage.

The Flowers hitmaker attracted attention as all the other fellow nominees in the category honoured the Abracadabra hitmaker with a standing ovation.

Social media sleuths captured the moment and called Cyrus out for her reaction, writing, “girl why would you do lady gaga like that,” and “that’s actually so petty I cant stand it.”

However, others explained that “it had nothing to do with gaga, miley cyrus was mad at Andrew Watt who produced the album.”

Watt and Cyrus’ rift goes deep in history as he worked with her on her hit song, Plastic Hearts, and their once-close friendship later fell apart.

“THE SHADE MILEY NOT STANDING UP FOR GAGA WHATS GOING ON AND WHY IS WATT PROBABLY THE REASON,” one wrote, noting that the Hannah Montana star has always spoken nicely of the Bad Romance songstress.

Although it is not known if the producer, who was seated nearby, was the reason but Cyrus ended up leaving the event early.