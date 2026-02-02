Timothée Chalamet skips 2026 Grammys despite earning first nod: Here’s why

Timothée Chalamet was a no-show at the latest Grammy Awards, despite being nominated in the category of Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, his first nod at the ceremony.

The Marty Supreme star earned the nomination for his soundtrack work on the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, but failed to bag the Grammy.

While the honour went to the team behind Sinners, Chalamet’s absence ended up raising eyebrows as he has been a regular fixture during the current awards circuit.

However, it was his appearance at yet another awards event which forced him to skip the Grammys in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actor was busy visiting the London Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards, where he won the Actor of the Year prize.

Ahead of the ceremony, Chalamet joined British filmmaker Richard Curtis for a Q&A to discuss his latest work.

The London honour has become just one of the many which the American-French artist has collected for his performance as an aspiring table tennis athlete, Marty Mauser, in the film directed by Josh Safdie.

So far, Timothée Chalamet has scooped up a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice for Marty Supreme, among other accolades, while further nominations at the BAFTAs, SAG’s Actor Awards, and the Oscars still await.