Jelly Roll honours wife Bunnie XO in emotionally charged speech

Jelly Roll made sure to honour the woman who stood by his side through his darkest moments during an emotionally charged Grammy Awards acceptance speech.

After taking the stage to accept Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, the Son of a Sinner singer delivered a deeply personal message that left the audience visibly moved.

Fighting back tears, Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, credited his wife, Bunnie XO, with saving his life during his lowest points.

“They’re going to try to kick me off here, so let me try to get this out,” he said, his voice breaking. “First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I’m listening. Lord, I am listening. Second of all, I want to thank my beautiful wife.”

“I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that,” the Save Me singer continued.

His raw honesty and faith-filled message earned him a standing ovation from the crowd.

For the unversed, the 41-year-old American rapper and singer and Bunnie XO’s love story began years before his mainstream success.

In 2016, he proposed to her onstage in Las Vegas, and the couple later revealed they secretly tied the knot that same night in a courthouse ceremony.

At the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, Jelly Roll entered the night with three nominations and walked away winning all three:

Best Contemporary Country Album: Beautifully Broken

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Amen (with Shaboozey)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Hard Fought Hallelujah (with Brandon Lake)

The ceremony took place on February 1, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.