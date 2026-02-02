 
Geo News

Tommy Fury surprises Molly-Mae Hague with romantic Valentine's gift

Molly Mae revealed that Tommy had treated her to flowers, bubbly and gifts

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 02, 2026

The couple welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023

Molly Mae-Hague is feeling overwhelmed after being treated to a sweet surprise from fiancé Tommy Fury ahead of Valentine's Day.

The Maebe founder, Molly-Mae, who continues to share sneak peeks into her personal life, gave fans an another insight into their romantic getaway.

Sharing a snap on Instagram of her bed covered in rose petals and an array of red heart balloons, Molly Mae revealed that Tommy had treated her to flowers, bubbly and gifts.

Molly-Mae Hague's official Instagram account

The influencer penned: 'Woke up yesterday to Tommy telling me Zoe was having Bambi for the weekend and we are having a night away. Still can't believe the weekend I got surprised with.'

Enjoying a romantic dinner, the pair tucked into a steak dinner followed by chocolate strawberries for dessert. 

As the parents enjoyed some child free time, Molly-Mae also shared a snap Zoe with looking after Bambi as Molly wrote: 'She has the best auntie and uncle in the world'. 

It comes after marriage speculation emerged when Molly-Mae was seen wearing her engagement ring in a recent episode of her Amazon Prime docuseries, Behind It All. 

Tommy and Molly have gone from strength to strength after leaving the villa and welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023 before getting engaged that July. 

