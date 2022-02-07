Duchess Camilla reacts after Queen Elizabeth wishes for her to take on the title of Queen

A Clarence House spokesperson says Prince Charles and Camilla are “touched and honoured by Her Majesty’s words", referring to the monarch's released a statement to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession

Their reaction came after the Queen shared her "sincere wish" for Camilla to take on the title of Queen when Charles becomes King.



"Finding Freedom" author Omid Scobie said it "Will be interesting to see if this changes public opinion. "In 2021 a @YouGov poll revealed that just 13% of UK public believe Camilla should be titled Queen Consort," he wrote.

The Queen further said, “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

