Monday Feb 07 2022
Shah Rukh Khan’s special tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar wins hearts

Monday Feb 07, 2022

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid a heart-touching tribute to legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday morning.

The veteran’s demise has left millions of her fans in a state of shock. Amid all this, there were a number of high-profile people from all spheres of life who attended Mangeshkar’s funeral at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

Among them, the Devdas actor caught everybody’s attention as he was spotted with his manager Pooja Dadlani to bid farewell to the late singer.

In visuals, Khan can be seen offering dua with a floral tribute and touching her feet in respect. Since then the Raees actor has been trending on social media and fans are quite touched by his gesture.


One fan wrote, “Ek hi dil hai kitni baar jitonge khan sahab (I have just one heart. How many times will you win it).”


Another fan commented, “Shah Rukh is a true gentleman, he always give tribute instead of posting on social media... he is a great human being.”

To note, the Tere Bina Zindagi Se singer's funeral was attended by politicians as well as celebrities including Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Her final rites were performed with full state honours in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

