Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to mark THIS milestone in 2022

Deepika Padukone opened up about ‘love’ and revealed secrets about her romance with Ranveer Singh

It’s the month of love and Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is opening up about what ‘love’ means to her as well as revealing some secrets about her picture-perfect romance with husband Ranveer Singh.

Talking on a Radio City show recently, Padukone shared that love, to her, means, “friendship, companionship, trust, communication.”

That’s not all, she also revealed that she and husband Singh will be completing 10 years of togetherness in 2022 while sharing what makes for a successful relationship.

“I think, while I've completed 15 years in the film industry, I think we (Ranveer Singh and I) complete being 10 years together. To be able to just be ourselves, just completely with my flaws, my mistakes, my pluses,” shared Padukone.

“To know that I can truly be myself without being judged. I think those are the values that I really hold onto very, very dearly,” she added.

The couple was recently seen in the Kapil Dev biopic 83 with Singh portraying former Indian cricketing legend Dev and Padukone, his wife, Romi Bhatia.