Monday Feb 07 2022
Amy Schumer reveals feelings of being both ‘in love and afraid’ of mom life

Monday Feb 07, 2022

Comedian Amy Schumer opens up about the overwhelming feelings of “being in love and scared” of life as a mom.

The comedian weighed in on everything on her personal Instagram account.

She shared a photograph of her son sitting atop a red bike for the snap and included a caption that focused on the inner workings of her mental health.

The caption read, “Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to.”

“Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!”

