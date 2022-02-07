Prince Charles was allowed to call his wife 'Queen Camilla' in 2017: report

Queen Elizabeth II approved Charles' plan to make Camilla his queen in 2017 - and the Duchess of Cornwall will be given the Queen Mother's crown, according to report.



Prince Charles is said to have changed some of his coronation vows to include 'Queen Camilla' with his mother's backing in 2017.

The longest-reigning monarch backed Charles' plans to make Camilla his Queen Consort five years ago, according to The Sun.

In her Platinum Jubilee message, the Queen officially announced that Camilla will be honoured with the title when Charles becomes King.

It's also revealed that the Queen Mother's priceless platinum and diamond crown will be placed on Camilla's head when Charles takes the throne.



Speaking after the Queen's statement, Charles and Camilla said they were "touched and honoured" by the gesture. The future king also paid tribute to his "darling wife" and said he was "deeply conscious of the honour".

It's reported the Prince had initially planned to announce Camilla would be his Queen back in 2019. "This is something that has been on the Prince of Wales’ mind for some time, but the timing had to be right," a source told the media outlet

"It’s been a done deal for some time, but the question has been how best to execute it. You are not going to please everyone. They understand that some people still won’t be happy, but the family believe it is the right thing to do," it added.

There are also reports that Clarence House and palace officials began overhauling plans for Charles' coronation several years ago.