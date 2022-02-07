 
entertainment
Prince Charles’ marriage to Camilla ‘opened doors’ for Prince William, Harry: report

Experts believe Prince Charles’ decision to marry Camilla “opened multiple doors” and avenues for Prince William and Prince Harry to cultivate their own love stories.

Royal biographer and historian Sarah Gristwood made this observation during one of her most candid appearances.

She referenced Prince Charles’ move in the Netflix documentary Prince Harry’s story: Four Royal Weddings.

She started off by admitting, “[Charles and Diana’s marriage] was, in a sense, the last gasp of the old way of royal marriages, where the bride was effectively selected for her seeming suitability as a broodmare and not because of any real attachment felt between the two people.”

She also added, “When Charles married Lady Diana Spencer, a member of the aristocracy, it was still part of ‘the club’.”

Ms Gristwood even pointed out how “When William married Kate, it was a completely different thing — marrying a girl from the middle classes.”

“And now it’s going a stage further. Harry then marrying Meghan — a divorcee, an American, mixed race origin, an actress, all of which things would once have been unthinkable.”

