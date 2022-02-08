 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Lata Mangeshkar shared great bond with cinematic legend Dilip Kumar

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar shared great bond with cinematic legend Dilip Kumar

Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday (Feb 6), had very strong relationship  late legend, Dilip Kumar. She was among the celebrities who visited Dilip Kumar in his last days. 

The legendary actor breathed his last at the age of 98 on July 7. Both Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar have left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema. 

The Both the legends shared a great bond and when Dilip Kumar bid adieu to the world, Lata Mangeshkar wrote a moving tribute in the memory of her ‘older brother’. 

The singing sensation had mourned the death of Dilip Kumar and penned an emotional note on Twitter back in July 2021. “Yusuf Bhai has left his little sister. His demise feels like end of an era. I am not able to grasp this news. I am very sad and at a loss of words. He has left her with memories and words (sic).”

However, there was reportedly a period of 13 years when they didn’t speak. This was, according to a local media outlet, after Dilip Kumar told music composer Anil Biswas that “the Urdu of Marathis is like dal and rice”, as Lata Mangeshkar had been chosen to sing Laagi Naahin Chhute for his film, Musafir, in 1957. 

Tributes for  Lata Mangeshkar - the Nightingale of India - have been pouring in from all corners. She was one of the greatest playback singers of Hindi cinema and regaled music lovers with melodious songs in her seven-decade-long career.

More From Entertainment:

Neil Young takes aim at Spotify CEO Daniel Ek

Neil Young takes aim at Spotify CEO Daniel Ek
Meghan Markle beats Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice for this title

Meghan Markle beats Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice for this title

Diana musical ‘honored’ with nine Razzie nominations

Diana musical ‘honored’ with nine Razzie nominations
Queen Elizabeth returns to Windsor to resume royal duties

Queen Elizabeth returns to Windsor to resume royal duties
Kendall Jenner beau Booker shines in Suns victory over Chicago Bulls

Kendall Jenner beau Booker shines in Suns victory over Chicago Bulls
London echoed to sound of cannon shots to mark Queen’s 70 years on throne

London echoed to sound of cannon shots to mark Queen’s 70 years on throne
Queen's recent statement unveils telling sign of her frail health

Queen's recent statement unveils telling sign of her frail health

Alec Baldwin’s drive stolen as he returns to new film set after ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin’s drive stolen as he returns to new film set after ‘Rust’ shooting
‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Shay Mitchell expecting second child

‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Shay Mitchell expecting second child

Kate Middleton to make TV debut with children’s story time show

Kate Middleton to make TV debut with children’s story time show

Meghan Markle brother says Harry is next on her 'chopping board' after ex-husband

Meghan Markle brother says Harry is next on her 'chopping board' after ex-husband
Prince Harry was 'brilliant', is only 'angry' after marrying Meghan Markle: Report

Prince Harry was 'brilliant', is only 'angry' after marrying Meghan Markle: Report

Latest

view all