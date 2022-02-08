Lata Mangeshkar shared great bond with cinematic legend Dilip Kumar

Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday (Feb 6), had very strong relationship late legend, Dilip Kumar. She was among the celebrities who visited Dilip Kumar in his last days.



The legendary actor breathed his last at the age of 98 on July 7. Both Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar have left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema.

The Both the legends shared a great bond and when Dilip Kumar bid adieu to the world, Lata Mangeshkar wrote a moving tribute in the memory of her ‘older brother’.

The singing sensation had mourned the death of Dilip Kumar and penned an emotional note on Twitter back in July 2021. “Yusuf Bhai has left his little sister. His demise feels like end of an era. I am not able to grasp this news. I am very sad and at a loss of words. He has left her with memories and words (sic).”

However, there was reportedly a period of 13 years when they didn’t speak. This was, according to a local media outlet, after Dilip Kumar told music composer Anil Biswas that “the Urdu of Marathis is like dal and rice”, as Lata Mangeshkar had been chosen to sing Laagi Naahin Chhute for his film, Musafir, in 1957.



Tributes for Lata Mangeshkar - the Nightingale of India - have been pouring in from all corners. She was one of the greatest playback singers of Hindi cinema and regaled music lovers with melodious songs in her seven-decade-long career.