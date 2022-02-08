 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez puts her incredible curves on display as she graces a magazine cover

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Jennifer Lopez puts her incredible curves on display as she graces a magazine cover

Jennifer Lopez left fans awe-struck as she graced a magazine cover with her stunning beauty, looking drop-dead gorgeous in new photoshoot.

The 52-year-old, wo looks 25, showcased her incredible curves in latest styling session as she rocked a black shimmery satin blazer, which was completely frontless, revealing her eye-popping curves.

The singing sensation's jacket also featured huge cut-outs at the side, revealing her gym-honed body. The singer paired the look with low-slung trousers, which the actress pulled at the waistband of in a tantalising display.

Jennifer Lopez puts her incredible curves on display as she graces a magazine cover

 Ben Affleck's sweetheart also wore larger-than-life hoop earrings and oversized silver bangles to elevate her look.

Lopez's second shot was also stunning as she donned skintight biscuit-coloured leggings, which she paired with a sinfully-slashed top and silver metallic heels.

Jennifer Lopez captured the attention of her fans as she showed off her fit physique in an array of outfits.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry faces another backlash in terms of royal 'precedence'

Prince Harry faces another backlash in terms of royal 'precedence'
Robin Williams' estate sues Pandora over comedian's copyrighted jokes

Robin Williams' estate sues Pandora over comedian's copyrighted jokes
Adele set to perform live at the BRIT Awards, up for four trophies

Adele set to perform live at the BRIT Awards, up for four trophies
Queen's absence from Archie's christening was to send message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen's absence from Archie's christening was to send message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton and William to get their dreamed gift from the Queen

Kate Middleton and William to get their dreamed gift from the Queen
Prince Charles to move to Buckingham Palace when becoming king

Prince Charles to move to Buckingham Palace when becoming king
Selena Gomez & Chris Martin’s love ballad ‘Let Somebody Go’ video wins hearts

Selena Gomez & Chris Martin’s love ballad ‘Let Somebody Go’ video wins hearts

Prince Harry and William were unhappy over Charles' move to push Camilla as Queen

Prince Harry and William were unhappy over Charles' move to push Camilla as Queen
Searches for 'Queen Kate Middleton' skyrocket after Queen's surprise announcement

Searches for 'Queen Kate Middleton' skyrocket after Queen's surprise announcement

Oscar nominations 2022: 'The Power of the Dog' leads nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards

Oscar nominations 2022: 'The Power of the Dog' leads nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards
Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Princess Diana in 'Spencer' lands Oscar nomination

Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Princess Diana in 'Spencer' lands Oscar nomination
Michael Jackson biopic, approved by estate, in the works at Lionsgate

Michael Jackson biopic, approved by estate, in the works at Lionsgate

Latest

view all