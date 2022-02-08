Jennifer Lopez puts her incredible curves on display as she graces a magazine cover

Jennifer Lopez left fans awe-struck as she graced a magazine cover with her stunning beauty, looking drop-dead gorgeous in new photoshoot.

The 52-year-old, wo looks 25, showcased her incredible curves in latest styling session as she rocked a black shimmery satin blazer, which was completely frontless, revealing her eye-popping curves.



The singing sensation's jacket also featured huge cut-outs at the side, revealing her gym-honed body. The singer paired the look with low-slung trousers, which the actress pulled at the waistband of in a tantalising display.

Ben Affleck's sweetheart also wore larger-than-life hoop earrings and oversized silver bangles to elevate her look.

Lopez's second shot was also stunning as she donned skintight biscuit-coloured leggings, which she paired with a sinfully-slashed top and silver metallic heels.



Jennifer Lopez captured the attention of her fans as she showed off her fit physique in an array of outfits.