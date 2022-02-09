 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson shares first photo with daughter after cheating scandal

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson shared first photo with daughter True following his romance scandal with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

The NBA star posted a sweet photo with the daughter weeks after confessing to fathering a baby with Maralee Nichols.

He turned to Instagram and posted the photo with True in his stories.

Tristan shared the picture with two heart emoticons.

The father-daughter duo can be seen all smiling in the picture.

Tristan Thompson shares daughter True with his ex Khloe Kardashian.

Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 1.

Later, Tristan apologized and confirmed he is the father of Maralee's baby amid rumors he cheated on Khloe with the former trainer.

