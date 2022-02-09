Julia Fox admits that she dresses like Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox recently admitted that she had shared fashion choices with Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox, who is ‘secure’ in her relationship with Kanye West, recently admitted that she had shared fashion choices with West's ex Kim Kardashian.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Tuesday, January 8, Fox admitted that she shared similarities with the Keeping Up with The Kardashians in the fashion department.

“We’ve worn some of the similar looks, which I knew at the time of wearing them, I knew that Kim had worn it previously. But I thought it was cool that she had worn it,” said Fox.

She went on to add, “It is unfortunate because women are always being pitted against each other and obviously there’s 10 years of history that they have prior and I don’t want to ever like step out of line and speak on something that I have no place speaking on.”

In the same conversation, Fox also confirmed that West and her refer to each other as ‘boyfriend’ and ‘girlfriend’ while an insider has claimed that the two have an ‘open relationship’.

West and Fox were first linked together after being spotted together in Miami on New Year's Eve.